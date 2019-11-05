



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just one day after the crushing news that Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson would need surgery on a core muscle injury, the speedster went under the knife on Tuesday. The Birds also placed Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his regular season.

Jackson could potentially return during a playoff run.

Following the surgery, Jackson took to social media to update fans on how it went.

“Successful,” the Instagram caption read with a thumbs-up emoji.

This was supposed to be Jackson’s reunion year in Philadelphia after being traded back to the Birds this past offseason.

In his first game back in midnight green, D-Jax exploded for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Washington, sending fans into a frenzy, but that did not last long.

During warmups in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jackson felt discomfort in his abdomen and would only play a few series before leaving the game. He then went on to miss the next seven weeks.

This past Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Jackson returned to the field, but left after only one series when he reaggravated the injury.

On Monday, the Eagles said it was determined that surgery was now the best course of action.

He now begins the process of trying to rehab the injury once again.