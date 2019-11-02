



BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The clean up continued on Saturday for those affected by Thursday’s storms. More than 10,000 people in Pennsylvania are still in the dark and dropping temperatures are causing more hardship for homeowners.

“It was kind of scary because you weren’t sure what you were going to wake up to,” Jane Hannon said.

Scary moments in Bucks County as storms rolled through the area overnight Thursday.

“It was very windy. We got tornado alerts on our phones,” Hannon added.

Hannon and her husband were cleaning up their yard Saturday, she compares the damage to Hurricane Sandy.

The winds were so intense they toppled trees and ripped shingles off of John Kling’s roof.

“I went to go to work and started getting in my truck, I looked up and said, ‘oh that’s not good,’” he said.

As of Saturday afternoon, both Kling and the Hannons were still without power. PECO says power likely won’t be restored until late Sunday.

Nine utility poles along Street Road were toppled during the storm. Many stores in the Warminster Town Center remain closed because they do not have electricity.

The National Weather Service says the winds that came through topped out at 110 miles per hour sending bleachers and all flying.

This was the same storm system that produces an EF-2 tornado in Thornbury Township in Delaware County.

Officials say eight homes were destroyed and another 30 were damaged. They also say the strongest winds only lasted for about 45 seconds.

“Some of the most devastating damage to property that I’ve seen in Delaware County as a result of a weather incident,” Delaware County Council John McBlain said.