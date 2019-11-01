



GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County officials confirmed Friday that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Thornbury Township overnight, destroying and damaging dozens of homes. An EF-2 tornado packs winds up to 135 mph.

A state of emergency has been declared in the township.

The tornado destroyed eight homes and damaged 30 others. Ten homes are currently unreachable.

Residents say they had mere minutes to react to tornado warnings.

“This is an enormous event in a short period of time,” Jim Raith, chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Thornbury Township, said during a press conference on Friday morning.

The severe weather toppled trees throughout the region and caused tens of thousands of power outages. PECO is reporting an estimated 68,000 customers affected; PSE&G has about 4,100 affected customers; and a combined 1,700 Atlantic City Electric and Delmarva Power customers remain in the dark.

In Glen Mills, Delaware County a tree completely took out the front of a home on Chelsea Court.

Delaware County Emergency Services Director Tim Boyce tells Eyewitness News, during the height of the storm around midnight, Delaware County was inundated with emergency calls. He says most of the storm damage occurred in Glen Mills, particularly in Thornbury Township.

“There was mayhem out here,” Boyce said.

Twenty people in the Thornbury Township neighborhood had to be evacuated last night.

Homes had irreparable damage done to them and trees were ripped from their roots when the twister moved through.

“The emergency lasted for a good hour but we’re being told by residents it was merely just about a minute of severe winds, severe sound and noise that passed through and then the storm raged. That severe wind this neighborhood suffered was probably only about 45 seconds,” Boyce said.

Structural engineers are going house to house. The entire neighborhood is currently without power.

“It looked like a bomb went off in this block,” Boyce said.

Raith called it “catastrophic.”

“I saw some of my friends, tears streaming down their face,” he said.

Officials say one person was injured when they came into contact with a tree but is expected to be OK.

Neighbors say plenty of them have bumps and bruises but no serious injuries have been reported.

Glen Mills school is open as a shelter for those who need it.

