BUCKS COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Police in Newtown Township are investigating an incident after they received reports of medication being found in a child’s Halloween candy. On Friday, police say a caller told them they found a clear plastic bag containing what is believed to be anxiety medication in their child’s candy.
According to officials, the medication was not stored inside of any candy or candy wrapper. At this time police do not have any information that any candy was tampered with.
After speaking with the child’s parent, officials believe that the medication was given to the child while trick-or-treating within the County Bend development in Newtown Township.
This incident comes within a week of heroin being found in a child’s Halloween candy bag in Cape May County.
Authorities are using these incidents to remind parents and guardians to check their child’s Halloween candy and report any suspicious findings.
