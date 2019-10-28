Comments
CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in Cape May County have a warning for parents ahead of Halloween after a bag of suspected heroin was found in a child’s candy bag on Saturday. The discovery was made by a parent following a trunk-or-treat event in Middle Township.
Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland says this was an isolated incident but the substance inside of the bag tested positive for heroin.
Now Sutherland, along with the Chief of County Detectives, is urging the pubic to check Halloween candy that children bring home before they are allowed to eat it.
If you or anyone you know come into contact with suspicious candy, contact your local police department.
