MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Middle Township are investigating after a bag of what is believed to be heroin was found in a child’s candy bag following a Trunk-or-Treat event on Friday. The event took place at the Family Success Center on Route 47 in Rio Grande, N.J.
Police say a parent was checking their child’s bag and found what they believed to be heroin after attending the event.
So far this is the only incident that has been reported.
Officials are using this incident as an opportunity to advise parents and guardians to check their children’s candy bags thoroughly and contact the police if they find anything suspicious, harmful or out of the ordinary.
If anyone has any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700.
