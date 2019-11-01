



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a somber day at Discovery Charter School in West Philadelphia when students came together to mourn a classmate and his family. Police say Maurice Louis has confessed to the killings of four of his family members but questions still remain.

Louis is due in court later this month. Meanwhile, his uncle says he wants to know why this tragedy happened.

“Just why? I want to know the rationale,” George Ferguson said. “Why would you do what you did?”

The 29-year-old Louis is accused of killing four of his family members earlier this week.

Ferguson says because of the ongoing investigation, he hasn’t had the opportunity to speak with his nephew.

“I firmly believe that when I have the opportunity to talk with him that he will communicate with me,” Ferguson said.

Louis is charged with murdering his mother, Janet Woodson, stepfather, Leslie Holmes, 18-year-old stepbrother Sy-eed Woodson and 7-year-old stepbrother Leslie Woodson.

Ferguson and nearly 20 members of his family were at Discovery Charter School on Friday for a memorial service.

“He was a beautiful little boy and they were a beautiful family with kind hearts,” said Alex Walters, who taught Leslie.

Leslie was in the second grade at the school. Sy-eed also graduated from there.

Classmates held each other tightly and cried as they remembered the boys.

Red, yellow and green balloons depicting the school colors were released in their honor.

School officials say outside counselors were brought in for students to talk with.

“No matter what happens, we are a family,” Tonia Elmore said.

Friday’s balloon release will be followed by another one Saturday night at 7 p.m. outside of the family’s home.