



MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox told a dispatcher “I’m going to blow his brains out” as a man was allegedly trying to break into his Mullica Hill home last week, a 911 call reveals. Cox told the 911 operator that he was armed with his shotgun.

“I got somebody trying to break into my house and I’m about to blow his brains out right now,” Cox said in the call.

In the released 911 call, you can hear glass shattering and a person yelling in the background.

“I am secure, but I’ve got my shotgun and I swear to God he’s busted every window out of my house right now,” Cox said.

An arrest warrant obtained by CBS3 from Harrison Township Municipal Court shows a man named Corbyn Nyemah attempted to break into Cox’s home last week.

It’s alleged Nyemah was armed with a baseball bat and hurled rocks through the front door windows.

Investigators say Nyemah was trying to speak to his ex-girlfriend who was staying at Cox’s residence and threw rocks at his car in the driveway.

“Now he’s breaking into her car,” Cox said in the 911 call.

Records show Nyemah fled the area after Cox emerged with a shotgun.

Court documents indicate police pursued the suspect for at least 10 miles. They called off the chase at the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Nyemah was apparently returning to his home in Marcus Hook.

According to the complaint, Nyemah later sent texts of a suicidal nature to his ex-girlfriend, including pictures showing him with a firearm.

The damage caused to Cox’s home is said to be in excess of $2,000.