PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is used to being a weapon on the field, defending his team, but the Super Bowl champion had to wield a shotgun to defend his home. Police in New Jersey say Cox grabbed a shotgun to thwart a burglary attempt at his Mullica Hill home.

An arrest warrant obtained by CBS3 from Harrison Township Municipal Court shows a man named Corbyn Nyemah attempted to break into Cox’s home last week.

It’s alleged Nyemah was armed with a baseball bat and hurled rocks through the front door of the home.

Police also say Nyemah threw rocks at his ex-girlfriend’s car in the driveway. Investigators say Nyemah was trying to make contact with the ex-girlfriend who was staying at Cox’s residence.

The damage caused to the home is said to be in excess of $2,000.

At practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, Cox was not interested in discussing the incident.

JUST IN — @Eagles’ def. tackle Fletcher Cox not interested in talking about attempted break-in at his Mullica Hill home where court docs show he grabbed a shotgun to defend himself after suspect threw rocks through front door windows. LATEST at 4 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/O6J6xS0LR6 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 23, 2019

“I’m here to talk about football, I’m not here to discuss my personal life,” Cox said.

Records show Nyemah fled the area after Cox emerged with a shotgun.

Court documents indicate police pursued the suspect for at least 10 miles. They called off the chase at the Commodore Barry Bridge.

Nyemah was apparently returning to his home in Marcus Hook.

CBS3 reached out to him for comment and is waiting to hear back.