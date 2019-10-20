Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that critically injured an 11-month-old baby in the city’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Luzerne Street, around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the boy was riding with his stepmother when shots were fired.
The woman tells police she heard gunshots but kept driving until she reached home, about nine minutes later. When she took the baby out, police say she noticed he was shot once in the head and chest and twice in the back.
The baby was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
“This incident is simply head-scratching,” said FOP Lodge 5 President, John McNesby. “Somebody has information that can lead to an arrest in this reckless shooting and we’re asking those individuals to come forward with information to help close this case.”
The shooting remains under investigation.
Tipsters can call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or East Detectives, 215-686-3243.
