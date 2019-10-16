



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Washington Nationals and Bryce Harper both celebrating on Wednesday. For Harper, it’s his 27th birthday and for the Nats, they relished in the moment of clinching their first-ever trip to the World Series.

This past offseason, Harper sent shockwaves through the league when he left the Nationals and signed a $330 million contract with division-foe Philadelphia Phillies.

Many thought the Nats would implode as a franchise without Harper, but they are now just four wins away from being champions, while Harper and the Phillies are hoping to forget a mediocre 2019 season.

After the Nationals’ pennant-clinching win Tuesday night, many wasted no time taking to social media to troll Harper and even brought up the superstar’s blunder during his introductory press conference with the Phillies in March when he said he couldn’t wait to “bring a title back to D.C.”

It may not have been the gift the Phillies’ star was hoping for, but this may serve as an extra motivation for the next 12 seasons Harper will be in Philadelphia.