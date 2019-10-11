PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of the Philadelphia Phillies’ front office will be speaking about the firing of manager Gabe Kapler. Managing partner John Middleton, general manager Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail will address the media at 1 p.m.
Kapler spent two seasons as Phillies manager, ending his tenure with a 161-163 record.
In 2018, the Phillies suffered a late-season collapse after being in first place as late as August, and finished third with an 80-82 record. This past season, the Phillies were 3.5 games up in first place in late May but crashed hard with terrible pitching, an inconsistent offense and a litany of injuries, finishing at 81-81.
Kapler was never able to guide the Phillies back to the playoffs during his brief stay, even after the organization spent “stupid money” this past offseason in bringing in Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Andrew McCutchen.
It was the eighth straight year the Phillies missed the postseason.
Kapler faced criticism for his handling of the rotation, bullpen usage and the development of players, but fingers have also been pointed at the front office for not giving him the arms needed to compete.
Seven other teams will also be looking for new managers this winter.
You must log in to post a comment.