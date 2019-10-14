



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a busy week for the Phillies’ front office after the firing of manager Gabe Kapler last week. It looks like the MLB club is looking for a manager with veteran experience.

Reports say former managers Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi, and Dusty Baker will interview with the Phillies for the vacant manager position.

Dusty Baker and Buck Showalter are interviewing with Phillies. Appears they will go with a veteran manager. Girardi and Scioscia among other potential candidates. @MDGonzales 1st with Dusty @JSalisburyNBCS with Buck — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 13, 2019

And it didn’t take long for former manager Gabe Kapler to get an interview.

According to reports, the former Phillies manager is slated to meet with the San Francisco Giants.

Sources: #SFGiants will interview Gabe Kapler. SF baseball prez Farhan Zaidi loves him when they were together with #Dodgers — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 12, 2019

Kapler was fired last Thursday after two seasons in Philadelphia because “wins matter.” That’s what managing partner John Middleton, general manager Matt Klentak and president Andy MacPhail said during a press conference on Friday, a day after removing Kapler as manager.

“I also very much understand why we are where we are today. Wins matter, September baseball matters. When you sign Bryce Harper and add J.T. Realmuto and have the offseason we had and fishing as a .500 team, that’s tough to sallow,” Klentak, who initially hired Kapler said.

The Phillies were 161-163 in during Kapler’s two-year tenure.