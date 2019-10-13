  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people are in the hospital after a gunman opens fire in the city’s Fairhill section, police say. According to officials, the gunfire erupted in the area of 8th and West Clearfield Streets just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

At least six people were shot and were rushed to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition at this time.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

