PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several people are in the hospital after a gunman opens fire in the city’s Fairhill section, police say. According to officials, the gunfire erupted in the area of 8th and West Clearfield Streets just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
BREAKING: Phila. Police CONFIRM six people have been shot in the area of 8th and Clearfield in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 13, 2019
At least six people were shot and were rushed to the hospital.
There is no word on their condition at this time.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
