PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police believe they are searching for two suspects after a shooting left a 22-year-old dead and three others in the Franklinville section of Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 700 block of West Russel Street just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the hip and the bullet ended up hitting his abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A woman believed to be in her 50s was shot in the legs, another man was shot in the neck and back, and a teenager was also injured in the shooting. They are all in stable condition.

Police say what stands out in this shooting is the fact that some of the shell casings match a military-style rifle. They believe there was two shooters because shell casings from another weapon were also found on the scene.

“It looks like about 14 but were still processing the scene,” acting Commissioner Christine Coulter said. ” There’s a vehicle that is shot out on the scene. Looks like they were firing all the way through the block, because the locations the victims were picked up was staggered. It doesn’t necessarily mean they were together at the time of the shooting.”

Police tell CBS3 at least one of the victims may have been enjoying a meal when the shots rang out because they found food and alcohol at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.