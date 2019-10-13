  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Sunday Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMNFL Football
    4:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Cumberland County, Deerfield Township Harvest Festival, Local TV

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl is dead after falling off a ride at a New Jersey harvest festival. State Troopers were called to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival located at 678 Morton Avenue in Cumberland County around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

New Jersey State Police says the 10-year-old girl fell off a ride called “Extreme,” which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride.

She was airlifted to Copper University Health Care where she later succumbed to her injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

Comments