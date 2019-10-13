Comments
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A 10-year-old girl is dead after falling off a ride at a New Jersey harvest festival. State Troopers were called to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival located at 678 Morton Avenue in Cumberland County around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
New Jersey State Police says the 10-year-old girl fell off a ride called “Extreme,” which is a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride.
She was airlifted to Copper University Health Care where she later succumbed to her injuries.
There is no further information at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
