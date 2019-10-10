PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck and thrown 20 feet into a guardrail in a hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday. Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was struck while walking westbound on the 900 block of Pratt Street, crossing Roosevelt Boulevard, just before 8 p.m.
Police believe the striking vehicle was a grey Ford pickup truck that was turning northbound onto the 5200 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
The impact threw the man 20 feet into a guardrail median in the right lane.
He was transported to an area hospital with a broken right leg and head trauma. He is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Ford pickup fled the scene.
In June, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a new law that will add automated speed cameras along the boulevard, one of the most dangerous roads in America.
An investigation is ongoing.
