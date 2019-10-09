Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard Wednesday night. Police say the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was struck while walking westbound on Pratt Street crossing Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say the man was struck just before 8 p.m. by a possibly grey Ford pickup truck that was turning northbound onto Roosevelt Boulevard.
The man was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
In June, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney signed a new law that will add automated speed cameras along the boulevard, one of the most dangerous roads in America.
If you have any information about the incident, call police.
