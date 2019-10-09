



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carter Hart was perfect, literally, and everything that could have gone right for the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night went right. The Flyers crushed the New Jersey Devils, 4-0, at the Wells Fargo Center in their home opener that was never really a game.

Hart made 24 saves to record his first career shutout.

Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist, Kevin Hayes recorded his first goal as a Flyer, Sean Couturier had his first of the season and Travis Konecny scored his third of the year.

The Flyers’ power play was lethal, scoring two goals on four opportunities. Their penalty kill was even better, killing off all five power plays.

Here are five observations from the Flyers’ win.

1. Any optimism surrounding the Flyers before the season started centered around Hart. On Wednesday night, the 21-year-old reminded everyone why.

Hart, making his first career home-opening start, was outstanding. He made the saves he needed to make and made the difficult ones too. He finished with 24 saves in his first career shutout. It didn’t take him long to put on a show at the Wells Fargo Center. In the first period, Hart denied Devils winger Taylor Hall on a backdoor opportunity. He played it perfectly and turned in a highlight-reel save. Exhibit B. pic.twitter.com/UJ1jgZSik3 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 10, 2019 Hart received a standing ovation from the crowd at the end of the second period. More games like this, and the fanbase may erect a statue of him soon. The Flyers may actually have a goalie. 2. Last year, this story would have ended differently. The Flyers were dominating play by all means in the second period but took two mindless penalties — a delay of game and a faceoff violation — to give New Jersey nearly two full minutes of 5-on-3. The Flyers would have become undone last season. Instead, the Flyers’ penalty killers were aggressive and killed it off. Hart deserves a ton of credit for it too. He didn’t give the Devils much to shoot at, and he turned in the save of the game. OH MY CARTER HART. #NJDvsPHI | #FlyOrDie pic.twitter.com/APGxaapJNc — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 10, 2019 Not for the faint of Hart. #NJDvsPHI | #FlyOrDie pic.twitter.com/AVmseu1hX5 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 10, 2019 There was something noticeably different about the PK, however. They killed off four second-period power plays, and they did so by being extremely aggressive. They generated a few scoring chances too. The Flyers won this game first, because of Hart and second, because of their penalty kill. 3. There were a couple of things to note about the Flyers’ first goal of the game. The second power-play unit struck twine when Provorov uncorked a rocket past Devils goalie Cory Schneider.