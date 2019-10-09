PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wayne Simmonds previously said he wanted a couple of boos. Instead, he got a rousing ovation from Flyers fans Wednesday in his first game back in Philadelphia since being traded.
The Flyers honored Simmonds with a video tribute during the first period of Wednesday’s home opener.
Fans, as expected, showered the 31-year-old Simmonds with a standing ovation and loud cheers.
Before the game, Simmonds discussed what it was like to be a fan favorite in sports hungry Philadelphia.
“They just want someone to come to the rink and put an honest effort in every single night,” Simmonds said. “Somebody who’s going to battle through and through, whether you’re up or you’re down.
“I think that’s why I got the love of the fans here. I came to the rink every day and handled my business and did everything in a professional manner. I got adopted by the fans. It was nice.”
