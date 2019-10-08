LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — A Toms River man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy over the weekend. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alexander Politan on Tuesday.
Authorities say Politan was the driver that struck a father and son who were walking along Oak Street, south of Albert Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. on Friday.
The father was identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramirez. He suffered an injury to his elbow and received treatment at an area hospital.
Fifteen-year-old Jesus Lopez-Grande suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced on the scene.
An investigation found that debris discovered at the scene were from a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee, prosecutors say. A car matching that description was located in the driveway of a home on New Hampshire Avenue in Toms River on Sunday. The jeep had damage to its passenger side.
Politan has been charged with causing the death of another while driving with a suspended New Jersey’s driver’s license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.
