By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Lakewood News, Local TV, New Jersey news

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy in Lakewood, New Jersey. Officials say a father and son were walking along Oak Street just after 9 p.m. Friday when they were struck by a dark-colored, newer model Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound.

The father was identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramierz, of Lakewood. He sustained an injury to his elbow and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

His 15-year-old son suffered serious bodily injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The vehicle was last scene fleeing the area south on Albert Avenue.

