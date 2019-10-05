Comments
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 15-year-old boy in Lakewood, New Jersey. Officials say a father and son were walking along Oak Street just after 9 p.m. Friday when they were struck by a dark-colored, newer model Jeep Cherokee traveling eastbound.
The father was identified as 37-year-old Jesus Lopez-Ramierz, of Lakewood. He sustained an injury to his elbow and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
His 15-year-old son suffered serious bodily injuries and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
The vehicle was last scene fleeing the area south on Albert Avenue.
You must log in to post a comment.