



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles had a dominating 31-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, but head coach Doug Pederson says the offense has some room for improvement.

“There are some things we have to clean up. We just weren’t in sync,” Pederson said. “I give credit to the Jets, they had a really good scheme coming into this game. Gave us some fits up front with some of their fronts and it’s a good defense, credit them a little bit. Just some things we can take away, work on and get better this week.”

The Birds’ offense had a total of 265 yards and 17 first downs but were just 5 for 13 on third down conversions.

Jason Kelce says the offensive line needs work on giving Wentz more time to throw the ball.

“We could have done a better job on all facets today and for me on the offensive line, we got to do a better job of handling the different looks and movements that we got today,” Kelce said Sunday, “and we got to do a better job of giving Carson the adequate time and opportunity to throw the ball.”

The defense picked up where the offense slacked, forcing three turnovers and recording 10 sacks — the second most in franchise history.

“The offense was clicking against Green Bay and today the defense was doing a tremendous job,” Kelce said. “The team has been this way for the last couple years. It seems when one facet is struggling the other one finds a way to pick them up — that’s football.”

The Eagles head to Minnesota on Sunday to kick off a three-game road trip.

The Vikings are a well-rounded team and running back Dalvin Cook has been explosive in the backfield, averaging 5.9 yards per carry.

Pederson says he was impressed with the Vikings’ ability to pressure the quarterback.

“I was very impressed with Minnesota’s defensive line,” Pederson said. “They got off extremely fast. They put pressure on [Giants QB] Daniel Jones a little bit. I felt too, that the Giants’ offense missed a couple things in the game, but overall, both sides came out very aggressive, and as we know Dalvin Cook can be very explosive.”