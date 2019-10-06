



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ defense brought the heat Sunday and boy, did it pay off. The Birds sacked Jets quarterbacks Luke Falk (9) and David Fale (1) a combined 10 times for the second most sacks in franchise history and the NFL’s first 10-sack game this season.

The pressure helped the defense set the mood in a dominating 31-6 win over the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

“Once we got started you know everybody wanted their piece,” defensive lineman Brandon Graham said. “We got into the sack column and I’m happy about that.”

Graham got the party started on the Jets’ first drive when he took down Falk for a loss of nine yards on a 3rd-and-9.

The 31-year-old Graham finished with a career-high three sacks.

“This was my first one, three sacks in a game. Started fast, that’s what you dream of as a D-lineman — start fast and finish stronger,” he said. “We went out there and just played together. [Fletcher Cox] got me one. The second one, I owe him on that one. When you help someone get a sack, you owe him one.”

Wondering what Graham owes Cox?

Don’t hold your breath because he’s not giving up the scoop.

“Sometimes it can be a Christmas gift, whatever you want it to be. Whatever we come up with for the season,” Graham said. “I’m not going to tell you, but D-linemen across the world understand.”

Eagles linebacker Nate Gerry fueled the fire when he picked off Falk and took it 51 yards for a pick-six. The defense never looked back.

The Eagles forced three turnovers with two defensive scores and held the Jets to 128 total yards, including just 61 yards through the air, and one touchdown.

“I’ve never been a part of nothing like this,” Eagles safety Rodney McLeod, who also had an interception, said. “Just coming out here and protecting our home ground. We said we wanted to come out here and put on a show today.

“We fell short the last time we were at home so we knew the defense needed to bring the energy and we started that from the jump. And Nate kind of got us going, huge interception to the crib and from there we just kept building.”

The defense is heating up just in time for a three-game road trip, which begins next Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.