By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Haddonfield NJ, Kimberly Dickstein, Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An English teacher in Haddonfield is receiving New Jersey’s highest honor for educators. Kimberly Dickstein has been named the state’s Teacher of the Year.

credit: CBS3

Dickstein has worked for 11 years at Haddonfield Memorial High School.

She received both her bachelors and master’s degrees from Rutgers University.

Her colleagues praised her dedication to students and her involvement in extracurricular activities.

Dickstein will attend a national conference with other state’s Teachers of the Year.

