



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania could soon join California in allowing college student-athletes to get paid. State Reps. Dan Miller and Ed Gainey announced Monday plans to introduce a similar bill to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The bill is called the Fair Pay to Play Act and it would mirror the legislation California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law on Monday. California’s bill is expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, and doesn’t cover community colleges.

“Athletes are forced to give up their rights and economic freedom while the colleges make hundreds of millions of dollars off their talent and likeness,” Miller said. “This bill would help to balance the scales.”

Miller says the bill would allow student-athletes the ability to sign endorsements, earn compensation and hire agents.

“Our student-athletes give their blood, sweat and tears to a sport they live while colleges, universities and corporations reap the financial benefits of their work,” Gainey said. “If a college football head coach can earn $4.8 million for coaching ‘amateur student-athletes,’ and if corporations can earn billions of dollars using the players’ names and faces, then how is it not fair for them to earn some sort of financial compensation?

“The chances of a professional contract and thus a payout for all of their hard work and pain are tiny, and we owe it to them to level the playing field.”

No word on exactly when Gainey and Miller will introduce the bill, but it’s expected to reach the full House soon.