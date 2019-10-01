PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — The Philadelphia Phillies are extending its safety netting at Citizens Bank Park for next season. The Phillies tell CBS3 that the details are still being worked out, so it’s unclear how far the netting will be extended at this time.
The Phillies are the latest Major League Baseball team to extend the protective netting due to fan safety.
In August, the Houston Astros extended netting at Minute Maid Park after a 2-year-old girl was struck by a foul ball in the head in May.
The girl sustained a fractured skull, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and a brain edema, according to her family’s attorney.
The Chicago White Sox became the first team to extend the netting from foul pole to foul pole. The Washington Nationals also expanded its protective netting.
Last year, Major League Baseball announced that all 30 ballparks were extending protective netting to at least the far ends of both dugouts, though there are clubs that go beyond those guidelines.
