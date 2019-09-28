NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS/AP) — A member of the board of education for the Colonial School District in New Castle is facing sexual abuse charges. Officials say 41-year-old Ronnie Williams is accused of sexually abusing at least three juveniles.
New Castle County Police say Williams has been charged with 19 felonies.
It’s not known if the alleged victims attended Colonial schools, but counselors will be on hand Monday to talk with students who want to discuss the case.
Investigators believe there may be more victims.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them immediately at 302-395-8126.
