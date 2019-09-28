Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested on sexual assault and other related charges, officials say. Authorities confirmed that 28-year-old officer Novice Sloan, with the 17th District, was arrested for an incident that took place on Aug. 8.
According to court document, Sloan was apprehended on Friday.
“These are incredibly serious charges against a person entrusted to protect the public and as with all sexual assault cases, my office will investigate this matter deliberately and thoroughly,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement.
Sloan has been charged with sexual assault, indecent assault and simple assault.
He’s being held on $1 million bond.
