ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Haverford Township are looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct an 8-year-old girl. The incident happened on Thursday near Overbrook Terrace and West Hathaway Lane in the Ardmore section of the township.
Detectives say on Thursday the man asked the girl if she needed a ride. The girl is a student at nearby Cardinal John Foley School.
Authorities want you to take a good look at this sketch.
Police say the man may have been driving a light-colored midsize Lexus SUV.
This comes as Upper Darby and Haverford police have received a handful of reports from children about offers of riders within the last week.
If you have any information about the suspect, please contact police at 610-853-1298.
