PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man has died after police say he was shot once while sitting inside an SUV. The incident happened on the 2200 block of South Croskey Street in South Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.
Police say the victim is currently a John Doe believed to be 24 or 25 years old. He was shot once in the neck inside a black Ford Explorer.
The victim was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:57 p.m.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation remains ongoing.
