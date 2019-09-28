  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot in North Philadelphia, according to police. Officials say they responded to the 1600 block of N. 24th Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday for reports of  a person with a weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his stomach and arm.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and immediately taken into surgery, he is now in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

