BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Columbia County are investigating a helicopter crash at the Bloomsburg Fair. Officials say the crash happened on the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, located at 620 W. 3rd Street, on Saturday night.
Officials say there were no fatalities in the crash.
Any injuries that were suffered during the crash appear to be minor, according to officials.
No word on how many people were in the helicopter or their conditions.
