DELAWARE (CBS) — A former University of Delaware baseball player has been found guilty of raping a woman. A jury convicted Clay Conaway of fourth-degree rape.
He now faces up to 15 years in prison.
His attorney slammed the verdict.
“He’s crying, his mother and father are crying,” defense attorney Joe Hurley said. “That’s the law and that’s the way it is and it sucks.”
Conaway is also accused of raping five other women and will have separate trials for those allegations.
Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised the first victim on Friday, saying she “endured needless disrespect and insinuations about her integrity. The message today is no means no.”
