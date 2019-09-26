



BEAR, Del. (CBS) – A day care in Delaware can now reopen its doors after an infant’s death at the center prompted officials to suspend the facility’s license. Police say 19-year-old day care worker Dejoynay Ferguson suffocated a 4-month-old girl at the Little People Child Development Center in Bear earlier this month.

Investigators say Ferguson placed her hands over the victim’s mouth and nose and intentionally restricted her breathing until she became unresponsive. She then placed the baby back in her crib and waited 20 minutes before alerting anyone.

Ferguson was charged with first-degree murder and remains behind bars.

As a result of the incident and ongoing investigation, the Office of Child Care Licensing suspended the license of the facility. The day care center went through a full compliance review and was reinstated its license on Monday.

“Two violations were found: they needed two additional reference letters for two staff and they needed to have a specific form completed for the person who was trained in the day-to-day operations in the absence of the administrator or curriculum coordinator,” the Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families said in a statement. “The Office of Child Care Licensing lifted the suspension because the imminent threat to the health and safety of children no longer was present because the staff was arrested after confessing to causing the child’s death, the center is compliant with the regulations, and this was not a systemic issue. ”

Although the suspension was lifted, the center has not reopened on their own volition.

The facility’s owner, Janice Palmer, also has two other centers in Newark and New Castle.