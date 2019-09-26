Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two members of Philadelphia City Council have introduced a bill to prohibit guns from city recreation centers and playgrounds.
The legislation, which was introduced by Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Cindy Bass, follows a series of shootings at playgrounds and rec centers over the summer.
Prosecutors: Maple Shade Man Known As ‘Wild Willie’ Arrested For Fatally Shooting Neighbor’s Poodle In Head
In order for Philadelphia to enact such a rule, companion legislation must be passed by the state legislature in Harrisburg.
You must log in to post a comment.