By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two members of Philadelphia City Council have introduced a bill to prohibit guns from city recreation centers and playgrounds.

The legislation, which was introduced by Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Cindy Bass, follows a series of shootings at playgrounds and rec centers over the summer.

In order for Philadelphia to enact such a rule, companion legislation must be passed by the state legislature in Harrisburg.

