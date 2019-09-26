MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a 64-year-old Maple Shade man known as “Wild Willie” was arrested and charged for fatally shooting his neighbor’s poodle. William Stroemel, a heavy equipment operator, was charged with animal cruelty, unlawful possession of a weapon and other related charges.
The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says an investigation revealed that Stroemel shot Toby the poodle with an air rifle on Sept. 17. He then gave the gun to an acquaintance and asked him to hold it for him.
Investigators say it’s not believed the dog was on Stroemel’s property when he was shot.
The shooting happened on the 800 block of Greenwood Avenue. The Cook family took Toby to the veterinarian after a neighbor told them that the dog was howling in pain a short distance from their home. That’s when a veterinarian revealed the dog had been shot in the head.
Toby was euthanized the next day.
“He was the sweetest dog I ever met,” Amber Cook said. “We’re all heartbroken. We didn’t just lose a pet, we lost a family member.”
Stroemel is being held at Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly and is awaiting a detention hearing.
