



WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Detectives in South Jersey are searching for a driver who plowed into a young father and then left him for dead. Authorities want to know who was driving a white SUV after the driver struck and killed a father of two small children.

West Deptford police say the driver of that white SUV was speeding when they struck and killed Mark Breslin of Gloucester City.

“I keep thinking it’s a dream like it didn’t happen,” Marie Breslin said.

What Breslin hopes is just a dream is any parent’s worst nightmare: planning the funeral of her son.

“It’s very heartbreaking,” she said.

West Deptford police say 37-year-old Mark Breslin was crouched down and looking for something he dropped in the southbound lane of Route 45 and Hessian Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver hit and killed him.

“There’s a white SUV that’s been determined at this time to be a Ford Explorer,” said West Deptford Police Chief San McKenna.

Authorities talked to several witnesses and reviewed security video of the hit-and-run, but the video does not clearly show the SUV’s license plate.

“We have some videos that we’re trying to get enhanced at this point to try to come up with a tag number,” McKenna said.

Mark Breslin worked as an electrician. He leaves behind a young son and daughter.

Now Breslin’s brother has a message for the driver who never stopped and never called for help.

“You know this ain’t right. You know what you did. Turn yourself in,” Michael Breslin said.

“You had to have known you hit him. You had to have heard that thump,” Marie Breslin said.

West Deptford police also say there was not much vehicle debris left behind at the scene, so the extent of damage to the vehicle is unclear.

The family has started a fundraiser to help pay for funeral costs.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to call police at 856-845-2300.