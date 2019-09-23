



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for the suspect who shot two teenagers watching a high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga. The father of one of the teens says Philadelphia is still the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, but fathers need to step up and be involved in their children’s lives to keep the youth alive.

“I was in shock. I didn’t think that I would get shot at a football game,” 14-year-old Dajuan Williams said.

It was a long weekend for Williams. He was one of the two teens shot Friday night.

The pair was waiting in line to attend the Simon Gratz and Imhotep Charter high school football game behind Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium on Germantown and West Hunting Park Avenues.

“Next thing you know, you just started hearing shots,” Williams said. “And then everyone started running and a girl ran into me and made me drop my phone. As she was running into me, I felt a pop in my foot. As I started walking more, it started hurting.”

16-Year-Old Boy Injured In North Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

Williams was shot in the left foot.

He says he called his father, who then called an ambulance for his son.

His father, Dawan Williams, told CBS3 that just an hour before shots rang out, he and his son were rallying for change at a peace walk.

Dawan never expected to get a call that his son was shot.

“I just felt helpless,” he said.

Still, no arrests have been made.

‘Kids Just Do Not Feel Safe’: Chester Community Members Stand Up Against Recent Gun Violence

Dawan says they’ll continue to do the work to save the city that they love.

“If the fathers take back control of the household and the communities and step up and go be fathers to their sons, then we’ll have less young men running around with guns,” Dawan said.

Police say they are still searching for leads.

Authorities say they’re considering adding extra patrols at high school football games around the city.

If you know who may have shot the two teenagers who were just waiting in line to attend a football game, police are urging you to contact them.