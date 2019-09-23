  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a double shooting, including a 16-year-old boy, in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue just after 7 p.m.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

A 48-year-old man was shot once the back and was also taken to Temple in stable condition.

Police: Suspects Steal 12 Tires With Custom Rims At Evesham Township Chevrolet Dealership

No arrests have been made.

An investigation continues.

