Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were injured in a double shooting, including a 16-year-old boy, in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Germantown Avenue just after 7 p.m.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot once in the left shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
A 48-year-old man was shot once the back and was also taken to Temple in stable condition.
Police: Suspects Steal 12 Tires With Custom Rims At Evesham Township Chevrolet Dealership
No arrests have been made.
An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.