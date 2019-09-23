Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are searching for two suspects who stole 12 complete wheels from vehicles at the Elkins Chevrolet Dealership on Saturday. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the dealership located at 401 S. Route 73.
Police say the two suspects smashed in the passenger window of two vehicles, removed wheel-lock keys from the glove box and removed all the tires.
Police say the suspects targeted 22-inch custom rims with chrome black finish.
Surveillance video shows the thieves loading the wheels into an older model Honda Odyssey or Dodge Grand Caravan minivan.
If anyone has information about these suspects or incident, call police at 856-983-1116.
