



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have little time to dwell on Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions as they have a quick turnaround. The Birds head to Green Bay for a Thursday night matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

You can’t win a game if you can’t catch the football, which was the most talked about issue from the Birds’ loss Sunday.

The Eagles were missing two receivers with Pro Bowls on their résumé, but no one needed the backups to be Jerry Rice.

All they needed to do was catch the football.

Instead, the Birds had total of seven drops on Sunday.

Nelson Agholor, in his fifth year, is a repeat offender. He had a massive drop in Atlanta in Week 2 and then another one Sunday on third down against the Lions. He also fumbled Sunday, which led to three points for the Lions.

Angry Eagles Fan Shown During Sunday’s Broadcast Was Admissions Dean At University Of Pennsylvania

Agholor was benched in 2016 with confidence issues, and they appear to be reemerging.

“In my mind I’m trying to eliminate bad plays,” Agholor said. “I think good plays are going to come. I think I’m gifted, I’m coached well, I’m put in great position. In terms of making mistakes, it can’t happen especially with me being a veteran.”

Second-year tight end Dallas Goedert, fighting through an injury to play, dropped a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

When the game was on the line, rookie JJ Arcega-Whiteside dropped a potential game-winner near the end zone.

When asked what teaching points he had for his team, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson simply said, “catch the ball.”

“Just focus and concentration and we have to make sure we do a better job there and just continue work in practice,” Pederson said.