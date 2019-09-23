PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It turns out, an infuriated Philadelphia Eagles fan who was shown during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions is the admissions dean at the University of Pennsylvania. With the Birds trailing by 10 with 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter, Fox cut to a livid fan screaming at the players on the field.

But one irate fan’s animated reaction during the Eagles’ 27-24 loss to the Detroit Lions has gone viral.

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson recorded the fan’s reaction from the TV broadcast when the Birds were down by 10 points. Eric Furda’s fiery reaction was priceless.

Can’t stop watching this irate Eagles fan. pic.twitter.com/yzA3DYCgfJ — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 22, 2019

Furda is the dean of admission at the Penn, and he’s unapologetic about his passion for the game. Furda responded to the viral video on Twitter.

After further review of the play I will take the 15 yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct But I will not lose my passion for Philadelphia and Penn sports! Thanks for all the interview requests but we have a game on Thursday to get ready for which I will watch at home! — Eric J. Furda (@DeanFurda) September 23, 2019

CBS3 reached out to Furda, but he was very busy Monday at Penn and wouldn’t be available for comment.

However, other Eagles fans didn’t mince words when it came to how they felt about the team’s loss to Detroit.

“They made a ton of mistakes. They had what, seven dropped passes on Sunday? You had [Carson] Wentz missing throws on Sunday. [Miles] Sanders was wide open a few times, he hits him in stride he’s gone. You clean up those things and it’s an easy win, it’s a blowout win,” John Applegate said.

“Eagles fans should still be positive because DeSean [Jackson] is going to come back. Once you get the real receivers back, I think they still have a chance of doing their thing,” Chris Truitt said.

“We’ll do better Thursday, we’ll be OK. I know Carson is really beating himself up with that last throw, but we’ll be good” Talisha Truitt said.

