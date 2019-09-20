Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready to get spooked? You can get a head start on Halloween with the return of an annual tradition.
Get ready to scream with the return of Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount.
It’s the largest haunted house in the country and the abandoned prison is full of zombies, ghouls and a few other surprises.
You can get in the Halloween spirit from now through Nov. 9.
