BREAKING:Two teenagers injured in double shooting at high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga, police say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Eastern State Penitentiary, Local, Local TV, Terror Behind the Walls


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you ready to get spooked? You can get a head start on Halloween with the return of an annual tradition.

Get ready to scream with the return of Terror Behind the Walls at Eastern State Penitentiary in Fairmount.

Customers Eager To Purchase New iPhones Line Up Outside Center City Apple Store

It’s the largest haunted house in the country and the abandoned prison is full of zombies, ghouls and a few other surprises.

You can get in the Halloween spirit from now through Nov. 9.

For more information, click here.

Comments