PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday’s game due to an abdominal strain, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Friday. Jackson appeared to suffer the injury early in the first quarter of the Eagles’ loss in Atlanta Sunday night and did not return to the game.
While Jackson is out, Pederson says he’s optimistic wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert will play on Sunday.
“DeSean will be out of this game obviously, but [Alshon Jeffery and Dallas Goedert] I’m optimistic, we’ll see today and then obviously wait till game day,” Pederson said.
Both Jeffery and Goedert are dealing with calf injuries.
The Eagles play the Detroit Lions Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field.
