PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson’s homecoming with the Eagles has hit a snag. Jackson is expected to miss about two weeks while dealing with an abdominal strain, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.
— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 17, 2019
Jackson appeared to suffer the injury early in the first quarter of the Eagles’ loss in Atlanta Sunday night and did not return to the game.
Jackson hauled in eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns vs. Washington in his first game back with the Eagles.
It gets worse. The Eagles also lost top receiver Alshon Jeffery early in the game, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jeffery may also miss the next two games with a calf strain.
#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery is dealing with a calf strain, source said, following Sunday night football. It’s not major, but with two games in 10 days, the timing is bad. His status for those is in some doubt.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2019
The Birds host the Lions on Sunday before heading to Green Bay for a Thursday night matchup on Sept. 26.
