BREAKING:Human Remains Discovered In Philadelphia Storage Facility Believed To Be Of Missing Woman From 2003, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:DeSean Jackson, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DeSean Jackson’s homecoming with the Eagles has hit a snag. Jackson is expected to miss about two weeks while dealing with an abdominal strain, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

Jackson appeared to suffer the injury early in the first quarter of the Eagles’ loss in Atlanta Sunday night and did not return to the game.

Jackson hauled in eight catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns vs. Washington in his first game back with the Eagles.

Mountain Of Injuries To Key Players Forced Eagles To Limit Gameplan In Heartbreaking Loss To Falcons

It gets worse. The Eagles also lost top receiver Alshon Jeffery early in the game, as well as tight end Dallas Goedert.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jeffery may also miss the next two games with a calf strain.

The Birds host the Lions on Sunday before heading to Green Bay for a Thursday night matchup on Sept. 26.

Comments