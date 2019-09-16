



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles returned to Philadelphia battered and bruised after several key players were injured during Sunday night’s loss to the Falcons. What if you went to the office Monday and watched more than a half-dozen of your co-workers leave with illnesses?

You would probably be horrified. You would also be lucky to get any work done. That’s what happened to the Eagles on Sunday.

The most popular location on the sideline in Atlanta was the blue medical tent.

Quarterback Carson Wentz got nailed in the ribs early and then had to be examined for a concussion later. He missed six plays.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson left the game in the first quarter with a groin issue.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery also exited the game early to nurse a bad calf.

Later, running back Corey Clement got roughed up after fumbling a kickoff return.

Defensive tackle Tim Jernigan reportedly has a broken foot and will miss roughly a month, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Overall, we counted nine Eagles that were either injured or had to be checked on the sidelines.

Even with all of that adversity, the Eagles had a chance to win it late but Zach Ertz was denied on a fourth-down catch in the red zone. He was about a half-yard short.

“It affects [the gameplan] a lot,” head coach Doug Pederson said of the injuries. “If you were to look at my call sheet this morning, you’re going to see a lot of scratch-outs on plays and things.

“If you watch the game, as we did this morning, Zach is telling guys where to go, Nelly’s telling — we’re moving guys , our pieces are moving and we’re putting guys in positions they didn’t practice in those positions during the week, and still had a chance at the end of the game, took the lead and we had a chance so my hat’s off to those guys for hanging in there.”

The Eagles face the Detroit Lions Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.