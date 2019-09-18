Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police officers in Montgomery County are trying to take guns off the streets Wednesday. They’re collecting guns at eight police departments across the county.
You can drop off unloaded guns between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today and again on Saturday.
All the guns will be destroyed.
Collection sites include:
- Abington Township Police Department – 1166 Old York Road, Abington
- Jenkintown Borough Police Department – 700 Summit Avenue
- Lansdale Borough Police Department – One Vine Street, Lansdale
- Lower Merion Township Police Department – 71 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore
- Lower Salford Township Police Department – 379 Main Street, Harleysville
- Pottstown Borough Police Department – 100 E. High Street, Pottstown
- Upper Merion Township Police Department – 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia
- Whitpain Township Police Department – 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell
Last year, 107 unwanted guns of a variety of types were collected.
You must log in to post a comment.