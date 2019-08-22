MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — For a second consecutive year, Montgomery County will be holding a free gun collection event. “Operation Safe Homes” will allow the public to get rid of unwanted guns at eight police departments throughout Montgomery County.
Unloaded guns will be accepted from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 18, and then again from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 21. All guns collected will be destroyed. No bullets, magazines or clips will be accepted.
Collection sites include:
- Abington Township Police Department – 1166 Old York Road, Abington
- Jenkintown Borough Police Department – 700 Summit Avenue
- Lansdale Borough Police Department – One Vine Street, Lansdale
- Lower Merion Township Police Department – 71 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore
- Lower Salford Township Police Department – 379 Main Street, Harleysville
- Pottstown Borough Police Department – 100 E. High Street, Pottstown
- Upper Merion Township Police Department – 175 W. Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia
- Whitpain Township Police Department – 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell
“In the wake of last week’s shooting of six Philadelphia Police Officers and other gun violence across the country, discussions abound about guns on the street and in American households. Calls are increasing for some type of action,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
“But let me be very clear: we are not taking guns away from anyone. This is a community service to any gun-owning resident who has decided to get guns out of their house and permanently off the street.”
Last year, 107 unwanted guns of a variety of types were collected.
