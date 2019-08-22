NEWARK, N.J. (CBS/AP) – New Jersey hasn’t fared too well in the latest national rankings of state highway systems. A report released Thursday by the Reason Foundation ranks New Jersey dead last in cost-effectiveness and conditions.
The nonpartisan public policy think tank found New Jersey has the highest per-mile costs and has the highest total spending per mile of any state. On a more positive note, New Jersey’s overall road fatality rate was fourth in the nation.
The foundation found North Dakota, Virginia and Missouri have the best performing, most cost-efficient state highway systems, while New Jersey, Rhode Island and Hawaii have the worst.
Pennsylvania ranked 35th and Delaware came in at 42.
The report used statistics compiled by the Federal Highway Administration from data reported in 2016 and 2017 by each state.
Click here to view state-by-state performances by category.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.